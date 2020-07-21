102 Andrew Court East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss out on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home with a large yard! Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and a covered patio for entertaining!



$40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. $900 security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval. Attached one car garage adds storage space.



Sorry, no pets!



Sorry, no section 8.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.