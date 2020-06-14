Apartment List
62 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH with garage

North Olmsted apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Results within 1 mile of North Olmsted
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22004 River Oaks Dr
22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
600 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers.
Results within 5 miles of North Olmsted
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$3,300
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Westbridge
1 Unit Available
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of North Olmsted
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

