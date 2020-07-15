/
accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kent, OH
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Results within 5 miles of Kent
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Results within 10 miles of Kent
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
113 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hill
847 Carlysle St
847 Carlysle Street, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$849
1389 sqft
- Welcome to 847 Carlysle St! Featuring 4 bedrooms, one full bath on second level, very spacious open floor plan, brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted, full clean basement with laundry hookups, inviting front porch, large shaded back yard
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Middlebury
439 Margaret
439 Margaret Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to 439 Margaret. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two-story home is ready to rent immediately. * Cats and small dogs negotiable * No section 8 * Tenant pays all utilities CALL 330-529-5476 to schedule an appointment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Akron
509 Alexandar Ave
509 Alexander Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1189 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath - Welcome to this clean and move in ready 3 bedroom house!! This home has a big kitchen with plenty of room for a table.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Akron
854 Lovers Lane
854 Lovers Lane, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1122 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 854 Lovers lane. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Akron Ohio. Home includes Brand new refrigerator and stove. All electrical and plumbing has been updated.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mud Brook
2549 12th St SW
2549 12th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Two bedroom one bathroom home - Welcome to 2549 12th ST NW in Cuyahoga Falls. This updated two bedroom home is a must see. First floor bedrooms. Updated kitchen includes range, refrigerator and granite counter tops.
