Hilliard Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hilliard Summit

6373 Meadows Way · (614) 328-5077
Location

6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH 43026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K6245 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S6335 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit M6266 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit G6364 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit K6223 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1510 sqft

Unit K6219 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilliard Summit.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Hilliard is a beautiful suburban city located on the northwest side of Columbus, Ohio. Hilliard Summit is ideally located near Heritage Golf Club, Hilliard Square Shopping Center, Clover Groff Natural Area, and several area shops and restaurants.

Hilliard Summit Apartments is a luxury apartment community with amenities designed to pamper. At the end of the day, there’s nothing quite like spending time at our outdoor lounge with fire pit or relaxing alongside our resort-style swimming pool. You can also grill out at our barbecue gazebo, unwind in our community garden, take your four-legged friend to our pet bark park, work out in our fitness center or just kick back and relax on your own private patio or balcony.

Hilliard Summit is located in a quiet, upscale residential area that is home to golf courses and beautiful parks. Our location is convenient to major Interstates, providing easy access to Ohio State University, downtown

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Residents pay $13/month for Trash and Pest Control service
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $50/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilliard Summit have any available units?
Hilliard Summit has 7 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilliard Summit have?
Some of Hilliard Summit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilliard Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Hilliard Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilliard Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilliard Summit is pet friendly.
Does Hilliard Summit offer parking?
Yes, Hilliard Summit offers parking.
Does Hilliard Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilliard Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilliard Summit have a pool?
Yes, Hilliard Summit has a pool.
Does Hilliard Summit have accessible units?
No, Hilliard Summit does not have accessible units.
Does Hilliard Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilliard Summit has units with dishwashers.
