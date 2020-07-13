Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed guest parking hot tub internet access

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Hilliard is a beautiful suburban city located on the northwest side of Columbus, Ohio. Hilliard Summit is ideally located near Heritage Golf Club, Hilliard Square Shopping Center, Clover Groff Natural Area, and several area shops and restaurants.



Hilliard Summit Apartments is a luxury apartment community with amenities designed to pamper. At the end of the day, there’s nothing quite like spending time at our outdoor lounge with fire pit or relaxing alongside our resort-style swimming pool. You can also grill out at our barbecue gazebo, unwind in our community garden, take your four-legged friend to our pet bark park, work out in our fitness center or just kick back and relax on your own private patio or balcony.



Hilliard Summit is located in a quiet, upscale residential area that is home to golf courses and beautiful parks. Our location is convenient to major Interstates, providing easy access to Ohio State University, downtown