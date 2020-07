Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse community garden fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area

Welcome to Hilliard Grand Apartments, a Luxe Living apartment community featuring chic living and stylish floor plans.



Luxury surrounds you as soon as you arrive at Hilliard Grand Apartment Homes. As a resident at Hilliard Grand, you will enjoy lushly landscaped grounds, a resort-style heated pool, outdoor lounge with fire pit are picture-perfect locations to unwind after a busy day. You may also choose to relax in the community garden, entertain in the elegant resident clubhouse or work up a sweat in our well-equipped fitness center including a yoga and Pilates studio.



Your luxury apartment at Hilliard Grand will feature a chef’s kitchen with custom birch cabinets and appliances, huge walk-in closets, a patio or balcony and open living spaces. Select floor plans also include attached garages. Call or visit today to discover how you can call Hilliard Grand home.



Welcome Home – This is Luxe Living.