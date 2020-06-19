All apartments in Hilliard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

5115 Vinings Blvd.

5115 Vinings Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level. This beautiful open floor plan has lots of space in the kitchen (with a new stove and dishwasher)! The living room has a vaulted ceiling and flows into the dining area that is only steps away to the back patio space. This home has an attached two-car garage. The community includes a pool and a nice fitness center. The condo is very close to major highways and as well as close to shopping centers, restaurants, and major grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have any available units?
5115 Vinings Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have?
Some of 5115 Vinings Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Vinings Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Vinings Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Vinings Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Vinings Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Vinings Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Vinings Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 5115 Vinings Blvd. has a pool.
Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5115 Vinings Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Vinings Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Vinings Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
