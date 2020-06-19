5115 Vinings Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level. This beautiful open floor plan has lots of space in the kitchen (with a new stove and dishwasher)! The living room has a vaulted ceiling and flows into the dining area that is only steps away to the back patio space. This home has an attached two-car garage. The community includes a pool and a nice fitness center. The condo is very close to major highways and as well as close to shopping centers, restaurants, and major grocery stores.