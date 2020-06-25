All apartments in Hilliard
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

4837 Duke Philip Drive

4837 Duke Philip Drive · No Longer Available
Hilliard
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4837 Duke Philip Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Cute 3 bedroom condo in Avery Estates! Hilliard Schools! - Must See!!! Check out this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Avery Estates. Just steps from Hilliard Davidson High School. The condo offers a spacious eat in kitchen, large living room and a 1/2 bath on the first level. Upstairs there is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and an en suite bath. 2 spacious bedrooms and a well appointed 4 piece bathroom complete the second level. There is an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook up and room for storage. The condo also offers a 1 car attached garage. Conveniently located to Hilliard Schools, downtown Old Hilliard and major roadways.

Pet Friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have any available units?
4837 Duke Philip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have?
Some of 4837 Duke Philip Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Duke Philip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Duke Philip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Duke Philip Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Duke Philip Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Duke Philip Drive offers parking.
Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Duke Philip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have a pool?
No, 4837 Duke Philip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have accessible units?
No, 4837 Duke Philip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Duke Philip Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Duke Philip Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
