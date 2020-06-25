4837 Duke Philip Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super Cute 3 bedroom condo in Avery Estates! Hilliard Schools! - Must See!!! Check out this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Avery Estates. Just steps from Hilliard Davidson High School. The condo offers a spacious eat in kitchen, large living room and a 1/2 bath on the first level. Upstairs there is a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and an en suite bath. 2 spacious bedrooms and a well appointed 4 piece bathroom complete the second level. There is an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook up and room for storage. The condo also offers a 1 car attached garage. Conveniently located to Hilliard Schools, downtown Old Hilliard and major roadways.



Pet Friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4850538)