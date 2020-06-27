4335 Ravenna Loop

Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available just 20 minutes from downtown Columbus. Fully supplied kitchen with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer provided in unit with no monthly fees. Access to high speed internet. Two full bathrooms with shower and tub. Bedrooms are very spacious with ample closet area. Patio provides view of courtyard and grill area below. Within walking distance of full basketball and sand volleyball courts. Resort-like pool area with very friendly neighbors. Located minutes away from Tuttle Crossings Mall.