Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:49 AM

4335 Ravenna Loop

4335 Ravenna Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4335 Ravenna Loop, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available just 20 minutes from downtown Columbus. Fully supplied kitchen with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer provided in unit with no monthly fees. Access to high speed internet. Two full bathrooms with shower and tub. Bedrooms are very spacious with ample closet area. Patio provides view of courtyard and grill area below. Within walking distance of full basketball and sand volleyball courts. Resort-like pool area with very friendly neighbors. Located minutes away from Tuttle Crossings Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Ravenna Loop have any available units?
4335 Ravenna Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 Ravenna Loop have?
Some of 4335 Ravenna Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Ravenna Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Ravenna Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Ravenna Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Ravenna Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 4335 Ravenna Loop offer parking?
No, 4335 Ravenna Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4335 Ravenna Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 Ravenna Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Ravenna Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4335 Ravenna Loop has a pool.
Does 4335 Ravenna Loop have accessible units?
No, 4335 Ravenna Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Ravenna Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 Ravenna Loop has units with dishwashers.
