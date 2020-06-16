3609 Sparrow Ct.

Amenities

Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom 5 level split Hilliard home is sure to impress with an open floor plan and expansive design in over 4,200 square feet of living space. The main level offers a chefs kitchen complete with 5 burner gas top, double standard and convection ovens, state of the art smart refrigerator with in door ice and water dispenser and an over-sized island with drop in sink. This home makes for the perfect elegant entertaining with a formal dining room located thru the kitchen pass-thru or for more laid back entertaining enjoy the eat-in area which flows perfectly off the back side of the kitchen and into the great room.The Grand great room offers vaulted ceilings, fireplace and a wall of windows allowing for an abundance of light to shine through the home. A half bath and separate mud room are located just off the the garage. An accompanying office on the first floor makes the area complete.



A true master bedroom occupies the entire 1st upper level complete with a sitting area which leads to a luxurious en suite bathroom featuring a spacious shower with a bench for a sauna like experience, a separate and equally impressive jet spa tub is the perfect way to relax. Dual vanities, 2 huge walk in closets and extra storage make for a true spa experience.



The upstairs is no less impressive with 2 bedrooms featuring en suites for privacy and convenience for all. A 3rd bedroom and a full bathroom are also situated upstairs along with a laundry room complete with state of the art front load washer and dryer set, utility sink and plenty of counter space and even more storage for all your laundry needs.



Make your way back downstairs to the first lower level entertainment room complete with surround sound wiring, TV mounting brackets and all the space you need to make this your own theater room. Go down one more level to the finished basement big enough for a tv area, gaming area and pool table if you so desire. Enjoy a beverage or snack behind the full size bar which features a deep sink, wine rack, full size Samsung smart fridge and a keg cabinet.



With more features and designs to be seen and admired you'll also enjoy the following benefits of this home:



- 3 Car garage

- walking trails

- Back yard overlooking a nature reserve and pond

- Hilliard Schools

- close to AMC movie theater, Walmart, Meijer, lots of restaurants

- easy access to I70 & I270



