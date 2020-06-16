All apartments in Hilliard
Find more places like 3609 Sparrow Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hilliard, OH
/
3609 Sparrow Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3609 Sparrow Ct.

3609 Sparrow Ct · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hilliard
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3609 Sparrow Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Sparrow Ct. · Avail. now

$3,397

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom 5 level split Hilliard home is sure to impress with an open floor plan and expansive design in over 4,200 square feet of living space. The main level offers a chefs kitchen complete with 5 burner gas top, double standard and convection ovens, state of the art smart refrigerator with in door ice and water dispenser and an over-sized island with drop in sink. This home makes for the perfect elegant entertaining with a formal dining room located thru the kitchen pass-thru or for more laid back entertaining enjoy the eat-in area which flows perfectly off the back side of the kitchen and into the great room.The Grand great room offers vaulted ceilings, fireplace and a wall of windows allowing for an abundance of light to shine through the home. A half bath and separate mud room are located just off the the garage. An accompanying office on the first floor makes the area complete.

A true master bedroom occupies the entire 1st upper level complete with a sitting area which leads to a luxurious en suite bathroom featuring a spacious shower with a bench for a sauna like experience, a separate and equally impressive jet spa tub is the perfect way to relax. Dual vanities, 2 huge walk in closets and extra storage make for a true spa experience.

The upstairs is no less impressive with 2 bedrooms featuring en suites for privacy and convenience for all. A 3rd bedroom and a full bathroom are also situated upstairs along with a laundry room complete with state of the art front load washer and dryer set, utility sink and plenty of counter space and even more storage for all your laundry needs.

Make your way back downstairs to the first lower level entertainment room complete with surround sound wiring, TV mounting brackets and all the space you need to make this your own theater room. Go down one more level to the finished basement big enough for a tv area, gaming area and pool table if you so desire. Enjoy a beverage or snack behind the full size bar which features a deep sink, wine rack, full size Samsung smart fridge and a keg cabinet.

With more features and designs to be seen and admired you'll also enjoy the following benefits of this home:

- 3 Car garage
- walking trails
- Back yard overlooking a nature reserve and pond
- Hilliard Schools
- close to AMC movie theater, Walmart, Meijer, lots of restaurants
- easy access to I70 & I270

https://youtu.be/OO3SzNrP4D8

**Sorry no pets

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Call us today to request an application

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have any available units?
3609 Sparrow Ct. has a unit available for $3,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have?
Some of 3609 Sparrow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Sparrow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Sparrow Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Sparrow Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Sparrow Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Sparrow Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 Sparrow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have a pool?
No, 3609 Sparrow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3609 Sparrow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Sparrow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Sparrow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3609 Sparrow Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive
Hilliard, OH 43026
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive
Hilliard, OH 43026
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd
Hilliard, OH 43026
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr
Hilliard, OH 43026
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr
Hilliard, OH 43016
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way
Hilliard, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Hilliard 1 BedroomsHilliard 2 Bedrooms
Hilliard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHilliard Apartments with Balcony
Hilliard Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity