337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with updated cabinetry, a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home has spacious bedrooms, separate dining area, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio and a nice size yard. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



