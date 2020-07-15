All apartments in Hamilton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

337 Belle Avenue

337 Belle Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

337 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015
East Hamilton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 337 Belle Avenue · Avail. Jul 24

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with updated cabinetry, a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home has spacious bedrooms, separate dining area, w/d hookup, and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio and a nice size yard. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4786546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

