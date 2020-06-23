All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E

6368 Sleepy Meadows Blvd E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6368 Sleepy Meadows Blvd E, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 CREDIT IF RENTED BY 2/1/19!!!!Lovely Grove City 2 story, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath condo for rent. AVAILABLE Located only steps away from the pool and club house. Open concept in living area on first floor with an updated kitchen and walk-in pantry. Laundry located on second floor (Washer/Dryer included in monthly rent) along with adjoining storage space for linens. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, each with private attached bathrooms and extra-large closets. The enclosed patio with privacy fence has room enough for cookouts and leads to the private, one car garage. Water bill included in monthly rent. Pets Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have any available units?
6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
What amenities does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have?
Some of 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E currently offering any rent specials?
6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E is pet friendly.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E offer parking?
Yes, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E offers parking.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have a pool?
Yes, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E has a pool.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have accessible units?
No, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E does not have accessible units.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 BedroomsGrove City 2 Bedrooms
Grove City Apartments with PoolGrove City Cheap Places
Grove City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus