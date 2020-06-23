6368 Sleepy Meadow Boulevard E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 CREDIT IF RENTED BY 2/1/19!!!!Lovely Grove City 2 story, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath condo for rent. AVAILABLE Located only steps away from the pool and club house. Open concept in living area on first floor with an updated kitchen and walk-in pantry. Laundry located on second floor (Washer/Dryer included in monthly rent) along with adjoining storage space for linens. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, each with private attached bathrooms and extra-large closets. The enclosed patio with privacy fence has room enough for cookouts and leads to the private, one car garage. Water bill included in monthly rent. Pets Negotiable.