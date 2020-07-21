All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 3239 Kingswood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
3239 Kingswood Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

3239 Kingswood Drive

3239 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3239 Kingswood Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1st floor den, practically brand new renovation.
Washer and dryer hook up, No refrigerator, No pets.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $5085 a month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
3239 Kingswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 3239 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Kingswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3239 Kingswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3239 Kingswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrove City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City Apartments with PoolsGrove City Cheap Apartments
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus