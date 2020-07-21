3239 Kingswood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1st floor den, practically brand new renovation.

Washer and dryer hook up, No refrigerator, No pets.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be around $5085 a month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM