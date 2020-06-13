/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green, OH
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
560 Jarvis Rd
560 Jarvis Road, Green, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Nearly 2300 square foor gorgeous Green Local Schools home for rent! $2100 per month. Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t. Move in right away. $2100 deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Green
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest
4101 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
1119 Mcintosh Ave
1119 Mcintosh Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1064 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom second Floor apartment with Water / sewer / trash Included. Tenant will be responsible for Gas and Electric. All applications are online, $35 application fee per adult applicant.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7150 Starcliff Ave NW
7150 Starcliff Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Executive 3bd/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 134000 Executive 3bd/2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Akron
1 Unit Available
1106 Brown St
1106 Brown Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$719
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5703442)
Results within 10 miles of Green
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1380 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
$
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
527 527 Treeside Dr
527 Treesite Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated three bedroom apartment on Treeside Drive! This second floor apartment features new carpet and fresh paint throughout, basement access with laundry hookups, a private half-bath connected to the master bedroom, kitchen appliances,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1581 7th St
1581 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1360 sqft
Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University Park
1 Unit Available
370 Danville Ct
370 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University Park
1 Unit Available
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University Park
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1617 Osage Avenue
1617 Osage Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
Goodyear Heights Home. Nice and quiet 3 bed 1 bath Cape Cod style home with kitchen appliances. Basement adds extra space. This is a warm and cozy home on a great street. WE DO NOT PUT OUR HOMES ON CRAIGSLIST! Please apply at www.dalrentals.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Fairgrounds - Clarendon
1 Unit Available
2415 11th St NW
2415 11th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$780
1248 sqft
Beautiful Westbrook neighborhood: 3 bedroom & 1 bath, single family home at 2415 11th St in NW Canton. Spacious house with kitchen appliances and two car garage. Full basement with finished playroom & laundry hookups. Attic storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1269 sqft
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air (RLNE5845971)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
1163 Packard Dr
1163 Packard Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH