8510 Grand Division Ave

8510 Grand Division, Garfield Hts - 3 bed 2 bath home!



$945 rent / $945 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a must see! Do not miss out on this one! Fully renovated on the inside and outside! Large living room with formal dining room leads to the small eat in kitchen that overlooks the spacious backyard! Resident is responsible for providing their own stove/fridge. We can provide for $80/month appliance fee. Home has rec room area in the basement separate from the laundry/utility room that has washer/dryer hook ups! Large 2 car detached garage! This home truly has everything you need!



Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas & electric and is to handle lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.