Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

8510 Grand Division Ave

8510 Grand Division Avenue · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8510 Grand Division Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8510 Grand Division, Garfield Hts - 3 bed 2 bath home!

$945 rent / $945 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a must see! Do not miss out on this one! Fully renovated on the inside and outside! Large living room with formal dining room leads to the small eat in kitchen that overlooks the spacious backyard! Resident is responsible for providing their own stove/fridge. We can provide for $80/month appliance fee. Home has rec room area in the basement separate from the laundry/utility room that has washer/dryer hook ups! Large 2 car detached garage! This home truly has everything you need!

Resident is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas & electric and is to handle lawn care and snow removal. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have any available units?
8510 Grand Division Ave has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8510 Grand Division Ave have?
Some of 8510 Grand Division Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Grand Division Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Grand Division Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Grand Division Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield Heights.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Grand Division Ave does offer parking.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have a pool?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have accessible units?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 Grand Division Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8510 Grand Division Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
