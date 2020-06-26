All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

839 Caroway Boulevard

839 Caroway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

839 Caroway Boulevard, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Gahanna School district and has so much to offer! Location, updates, and more! This property features fresh paint and brand new wood-laminate and carpeting, a great kitchen with updated cabinetry and countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace and is great for entertaining. Outside you can enjoy the concrete patio within the fenced yard that backs up to Gahanna Middle School South. The partial unfinished basement provides plenty of room for storage in addition to a large crawl space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have any available units?
839 Caroway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 839 Caroway Boulevard have?
Some of 839 Caroway Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Caroway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
839 Caroway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Caroway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 839 Caroway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gahanna.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 839 Caroway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Caroway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 839 Caroway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 839 Caroway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Caroway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Caroway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Caroway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
