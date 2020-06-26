839 Caroway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Gahanna School district and has so much to offer! Location, updates, and more! This property features fresh paint and brand new wood-laminate and carpeting, a great kitchen with updated cabinetry and countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room has lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace and is great for entertaining. Outside you can enjoy the concrete patio within the fenced yard that backs up to Gahanna Middle School South. The partial unfinished basement provides plenty of room for storage in addition to a large crawl space.