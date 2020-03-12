819 Lindenhaven Court

Amenities

Schedule a tour today to view this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gahanna, OH. Offering 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space, it features hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, extra storage, garage, and much more. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.