Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
819 Lindenhaven Court
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:40 AM

819 Lindenhaven Court

819 Lindenhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

819 Lindenhaven Court, Gahanna, OH 43230
Woodside Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gahanna, OH. Offering 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space, it features hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, extra storage, garage, and much more. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have any available units?
819 Lindenhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 819 Lindenhaven Court have?
Some of 819 Lindenhaven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Lindenhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
819 Lindenhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Lindenhaven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Lindenhaven Court is pet friendly.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 819 Lindenhaven Court offers parking.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Lindenhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have a pool?
No, 819 Lindenhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 819 Lindenhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Lindenhaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Lindenhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Lindenhaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
