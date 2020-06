Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

638 Bonnington Way Available 07/24/20 638 Bonnington Way (Gahanna Schools) - NON SMOKING--NO PET--Single Family bi level with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths . Eat in kitchen with gas stove , refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave-hood. Walk out basement with washer-dryer hookup. Central air , fenced in back yard, off street parking detached 2 c garage with opener and drive way. Family room on 1st floor. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



