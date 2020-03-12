All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 449 Theori Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
449 Theori Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:16 PM

449 Theori Avenue

449 Theori Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

449 Theori Avenue, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bathroom two story home, located in the Gahanna Greens neighborhood, feeds into the Gahanna Jefferson City School District. This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

The first floor features an open layout with a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room (with fireplace), a half bath, and access to the garage and patio.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other two beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway. 

The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space.

The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Theori Avenue have any available units?
449 Theori Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 449 Theori Avenue have?
Some of 449 Theori Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Theori Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
449 Theori Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Theori Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Theori Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 449 Theori Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 449 Theori Avenue offers parking.
Does 449 Theori Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Theori Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Theori Avenue have a pool?
No, 449 Theori Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 449 Theori Avenue have accessible units?
No, 449 Theori Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Theori Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Theori Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Theori Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Theori Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University