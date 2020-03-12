449 Theori Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bathroom two story home, located in the Gahanna Greens neighborhood, feeds into the Gahanna Jefferson City School District. This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



The first floor features an open layout with a living room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room (with fireplace), a half bath, and access to the garage and patio.



The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other two beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway.



The unfinished basement has plenty of storage space.



The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.