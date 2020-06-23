All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

416 Armor Hill Dr

416 Armor Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Armor Hill Drive, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home opens up into a very large living room off to the left there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Down another hall you will access the first floor laundry area and the Owner's suite with attached full bathroom. Over looking the living room is the fully equipped kitchen, pantry, and sliding glass doors to the access ramp on the back of the home. Off to the right of the living room you have the stairs down to large open basement with another half bath and another door off to the two car garage.

Extra features for this home include: an access ramp, some extra wide doorways, extra off street parking, additional 220-240 receptacles in the garage and basement and easy access to McCutcheon Park.

No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have any available units?
416 Armor Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 416 Armor Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 Armor Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Armor Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gahanna.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 416 Armor Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Armor Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Armor Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
