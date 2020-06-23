416 Armor Hill Dr

Amenities

This home opens up into a very large living room off to the left there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Down another hall you will access the first floor laundry area and the Owner's suite with attached full bathroom. Over looking the living room is the fully equipped kitchen, pantry, and sliding glass doors to the access ramp on the back of the home. Off to the right of the living room you have the stairs down to large open basement with another half bath and another door off to the two car garage.



Extra features for this home include: an access ramp, some extra wide doorways, extra off street parking, additional 220-240 receptacles in the garage and basement and easy access to McCutcheon Park.



No pets please.