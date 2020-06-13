All apartments in Gahanna
Gahanna, OH
411 Kamilah Lane
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:33 PM

411 Kamilah Lane

411 Kamilah Ln · (614) 389-8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH 43230

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
The Somerset - Unit E3
About The Parc

The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting. Where time spent on a garden bench with your favorite novel can be as rejuvenating as a few sun-filled hours with friends at poolside. Welcome to your new home where you make the most of every moment. Welcome to luxury, healthy living. Welcome to The Parc. There's more to luxury than getting the best in life. It also means getting more out of it. We start with an exercise facility offering the latest equipment that lets you get in a full body workout rain or shine. And during warm sunny summer days, you'll have a pool for swimming laps and cooling down, and comfortable seating for catching rays. Living at The Parc keeps your social life healthy as well. With a poolside grill, planned social events, and large capacity community center, the conversation is lively and the entertainment opportunities never end. Call now! 614-389-8383

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Kamilah Lane have any available units?
411 Kamilah Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Kamilah Lane have?
Some of 411 Kamilah Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Kamilah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
411 Kamilah Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Kamilah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Kamilah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane offer parking?
No, 411 Kamilah Lane does not offer parking.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Kamilah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane have a pool?
Yes, 411 Kamilah Lane has a pool.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane have accessible units?
No, 411 Kamilah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Kamilah Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Kamilah Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Kamilah Lane has units with air conditioning.
