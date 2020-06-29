All apartments in Gahanna
Gahanna, OH
350 Regents Road
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

350 Regents Road

350 Regents Road · No Longer Available
Location

350 Regents Road, Gahanna, OH 43230
Royal Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 5 Bedroom Home in Gahanna - Fully Remodeled Split Level Home has 3 Bedrooms Upstairs, 2 Bedrooms in the Finished Basement and 1.5 Bathrooms. It Has All New Fixtures, Faucets, Plumbing, Cabinets, Flooring, Carpet, Windows, Blinds, and Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Dishwasher and Stove Hood, Granite Countertop, and Ceramic Tile Backsplash, Central Air and Gas Heat, 2.5 Car Detached Garage with Opener. Gahanna Schools.

Tenant pays all utilities.
No pets
No section 8

See www.hardwickrentals.com for more info or call 614-299-9067 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Regents Road have any available units?
350 Regents Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 350 Regents Road have?
Some of 350 Regents Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Regents Road currently offering any rent specials?
350 Regents Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Regents Road pet-friendly?
No, 350 Regents Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gahanna.
Does 350 Regents Road offer parking?
Yes, 350 Regents Road offers parking.
Does 350 Regents Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Regents Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Regents Road have a pool?
No, 350 Regents Road does not have a pool.
Does 350 Regents Road have accessible units?
No, 350 Regents Road does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Regents Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Regents Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Regents Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Regents Road has units with air conditioning.

