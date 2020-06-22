335 East 264th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home!



$1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.



This spacious home has everything to offer! This home features a bright living room, an eat in kitchen, along with a carpeted 3 seasons room! The large eat in kitchen offers a stove and dishwasher for the resident to utilize. Fridge is not provided, however, for $50/month appliance fee - we can provide one! 2 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors are located on the 2nd floor, along with 1 full bath featuring a tub/shower combo, along with a vanity sink for added storage. The large master bedroom / dormer is on the 2nd floor, and offers neutral colored carpeting. The basement is unfinished, but offers additional storage space, along with washer/dryer hook ups, as well as another full bath with a stand up shower!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.