Euclid, OH
335 East 264th St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

335 East 264th St

335 East 264th Street · (216) 456-3855
Location

335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH 44132
Euclid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home!

$1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

This spacious home has everything to offer! This home features a bright living room, an eat in kitchen, along with a carpeted 3 seasons room! The large eat in kitchen offers a stove and dishwasher for the resident to utilize. Fridge is not provided, however, for $50/month appliance fee - we can provide one! 2 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors are located on the 2nd floor, along with 1 full bath featuring a tub/shower combo, along with a vanity sink for added storage. The large master bedroom / dormer is on the 2nd floor, and offers neutral colored carpeting. The basement is unfinished, but offers additional storage space, along with washer/dryer hook ups, as well as another full bath with a stand up shower!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 East 264th St have any available units?
335 East 264th St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 East 264th St have?
Some of 335 East 264th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 East 264th St currently offering any rent specials?
335 East 264th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 East 264th St pet-friendly?
No, 335 East 264th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 335 East 264th St offer parking?
Yes, 335 East 264th St does offer parking.
Does 335 East 264th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 East 264th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 East 264th St have a pool?
No, 335 East 264th St does not have a pool.
Does 335 East 264th St have accessible units?
No, 335 East 264th St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 East 264th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 East 264th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 East 264th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 East 264th St does not have units with air conditioning.
