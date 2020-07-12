Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

115 Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Coventry Village
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1992 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
2970 Edgehill Rd
2970 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Don't miss this large 1,500 square feet side-by-side (per unit) , featuring 3-4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled and move-in ready! A bright living room includes large windows and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,245 rent / $1,245 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Cleveland
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Euclid - Green
1760 Victoria
1760 Victoria Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex, freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
East Cleveland
1695 Glenmont - Down
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1336 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in great Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Just steps from Coventry shopping district; short drive/bus to University Circle. Move-in ready. 1st floor unit features updated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, lots of storage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Grant Deming District
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Euclid - Green
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
985 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1573 C East 118 St
1573 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1640 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity. Walk to CWRU. Like new built in 2015. Hurry wont last.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1883 East 119th St
1883 E 119th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1622 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this trendy Coltman Condo in highly desirable location. Close to Case, UH Hospital, Museums, Little Italy & just minutes from the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Cleveland, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Cleveland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

