3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
16312 Helmsdale Road
16312 Helmsdale Road, East Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Greyton Rd.
1024 Greyton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noble Nela
1 Unit Available
971 Selwyn Rd.
971 Selwyn Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1167 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2836 Mayfield Rd.
2836 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
840 East 156th St
840 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1520 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint make this home feel 'like new!'. Eat-in kitchen makes it a breeze to prepare meals ...
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Euclid - Green
1 Unit Available
1760 Victoria
1760 Victoria Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 bedroom, 1 bath, duplex, freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1612 Coventry Rd
1612 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1402 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN! Enjoy single family living in the Historic Coventry area. Within walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Coventry. Just a 10 min drive to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2624 Hampshire Road - 1
2624 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
HUGE. If you need space this is the place. 4 floors of living makes it feel like a mansion.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1051 E 145 St
1051 E 145th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1566 sqft
A MONUMENT PROPERTY:1051 E 145 ST - Thank you for your interest in this Monument property.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
911 Caledonia Ave.
911 Caledonia Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1728 sqft
Cleveland Heights 3 bedroom - caledonia single (RLNE4437707)
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Glenville
1 Unit Available
1035 Linn Drive - 1
1035 Linn Drive, Cleveland, OH
Fully renovated, 4 bedroom 2 bath, single family character home located in the Glenville area. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Glenville
1 Unit Available
1138 E 114th St
1138 E 114th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
A Gentile Property - 1138 E 114th St - Thank You for your interest in this Gentile property! Please see the showing times below to tour this unit.
Results within 5 miles of East Cleveland
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1387 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
13818 Melzer Avenue
13818 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Onaway
1 Unit Available
3256 Enderby Rd
3256 Enderby Road, Shaker Heights, OH
Updated colonial in the heart of Onaway! Available last week of June. Bright, open living room with hardwood floors, large bay window, fireplace and builtins.
