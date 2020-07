Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Here is your chance to live in Beautiful Bishops Run!! This 4/5 Bedroom 3 full bath house has many extras, not to mention the great view of a pond and a nature reserve. Wood floors, granite countertops, full bath right off the den so could be used as an in-law suite, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, Berber carpet, tile in all bathrooms, spacious two story great room, large bedrooms, modern upgraded lighting throughout, irrigation system, large closets, full basement with Bath R/I.