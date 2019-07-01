7865 Avaleen Circle North

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Dublin with many upgrades!! Dublin Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath free standing condo in the picturesque community of Reserve @ Scioto Crossing in Dublin, OH. 3200 Square feet of gorgeous living space. All the feels and comfort of a single family home with all the 'perks' of condo living. Luscious green space without the need to mow. Private driveway and walks without the need to hire a snow plow. Community pool, fitness center, sports courts and more included when you choose the leisure living this home and community offers.



This home offers a full gourmet kitchen with Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large bedrooms, master bedroom offers an on suite bathroom. Full finished basement with separate bedroom and office. Loft space on second level.



Notable features:

- Beautiful exterior with private patio

- Hardwood floors throughout 1st level

- 2 living rooms

- Full dining space off the huge gourmet kitchen

- Stainless appliances

- Granite Counter tops

- 4 Large bedrooms

- 3.5 bathrooms

- Full finished basement

- Separate office

- Loft space on second level

- Wet bar in basement

- 3 floor built in surround sound system

- 2 car attached garage

- Community Pool

- Fitness center in cluhhouse

- HOA takes care of lawn

- Close to shopping and dining

- Easy access to I270



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



