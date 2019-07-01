All apartments in Dublin
Dublin, OH
7865 Avaleen Circle North
Location

7865 Avaleen Circle North, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Dublin with many upgrades!! Dublin Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath free standing condo in the picturesque community of Reserve @ Scioto Crossing in Dublin, OH. 3200 Square feet of gorgeous living space. All the feels and comfort of a single family home with all the 'perks' of condo living. Luscious green space without the need to mow. Private driveway and walks without the need to hire a snow plow. Community pool, fitness center, sports courts and more included when you choose the leisure living this home and community offers.

This home offers a full gourmet kitchen with Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large bedrooms, master bedroom offers an on suite bathroom. Full finished basement with separate bedroom and office. Loft space on second level.

Notable features:
- Beautiful exterior with private patio
- Hardwood floors throughout 1st level
- 2 living rooms
- Full dining space off the huge gourmet kitchen
- Stainless appliances
- Granite Counter tops
- 4 Large bedrooms
- 3.5 bathrooms
- Full finished basement
- Separate office
- Loft space on second level
- Wet bar in basement
- 3 floor built in surround sound system
- 2 car attached garage
- Community Pool
- Fitness center in cluhhouse
- HOA takes care of lawn
- Close to shopping and dining
- Easy access to I270

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5542122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have any available units?
7865 Avaleen Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have?
Some of 7865 Avaleen Circle North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 Avaleen Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
7865 Avaleen Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 Avaleen Circle North pet-friendly?
No, 7865 Avaleen Circle North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North offer parking?
Yes, 7865 Avaleen Circle North offers parking.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7865 Avaleen Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have a pool?
Yes, 7865 Avaleen Circle North has a pool.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have accessible units?
No, 7865 Avaleen Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 Avaleen Circle North has units with dishwashers.
Does 7865 Avaleen Circle North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7865 Avaleen Circle North has units with air conditioning.
