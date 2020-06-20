All apartments in Dublin
7823 Scioto Crossing
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

7823 Scioto Crossing

7823 Scioto Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Scioto Crossing Boulevard, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in the Reserve at Scioto Crossing!! Dublin Schools - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is waiting for you!! This immaculate condo has an open concept living room,dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets,vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the living room makes it a great space for entertaining family and friend. There is a well appointed 1/2 bath on the first level. The laundry room which includes the washer and dryer is perfectly located off the kitchen and is an entry point from the oversized 2 car garage, Upstairs you will find a loft area with built-in desk space, and cabinets - great as a home office, space for homework or crafting area. The large master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a beautiful en suite with a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious and has its own private bath..

Notable features:
-Upgraded granite counter tops,
-Upgraded ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen and bathrooms,
-Upgraded Kenmore stainless french door refrigerator, range/oven, microwave/hood and dishwasher
-Dramatic vaulted ceilings in living room and master suite
-Gas log fireplace
-Tons of closet space
-Ceiling fans and upgraded lighting package
-Loft with built in desk and cabinets
-Washer/dryer included
-Community pool, clubhouse and workout facility
-Walking distance to shopping and dining
-Dublin School District

Pets welcome with additional fee

Great location off Sawmill and Emerald Parkway! Community includes beautiful pool, clubhouse, workout facility and walking path. Close to parks, shopping, Columubus Zoo and much more!

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4870676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have any available units?
7823 Scioto Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7823 Scioto Crossing have?
Some of 7823 Scioto Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Scioto Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Scioto Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Scioto Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing offers parking.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing has a pool.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have accessible units?
No, 7823 Scioto Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 7823 Scioto Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7823 Scioto Crossing has units with air conditioning.
