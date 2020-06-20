7823 Scioto Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in the Reserve at Scioto Crossing!! Dublin Schools - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is waiting for you!! This immaculate condo has an open concept living room,dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets,vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the living room makes it a great space for entertaining family and friend. There is a well appointed 1/2 bath on the first level. The laundry room which includes the washer and dryer is perfectly located off the kitchen and is an entry point from the oversized 2 car garage, Upstairs you will find a loft area with built-in desk space, and cabinets - great as a home office, space for homework or crafting area. The large master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a beautiful en suite with a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom is spacious and has its own private bath..



Notable features:

-Upgraded granite counter tops,

-Upgraded ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen and bathrooms,

-Upgraded Kenmore stainless french door refrigerator, range/oven, microwave/hood and dishwasher

-Dramatic vaulted ceilings in living room and master suite

-Gas log fireplace

-Tons of closet space

-Ceiling fans and upgraded lighting package

-Loft with built in desk and cabinets

-Washer/dryer included

-Community pool, clubhouse and workout facility

-Walking distance to shopping and dining

-Dublin School District



Pets welcome with additional fee



Great location off Sawmill and Emerald Parkway! Community includes beautiful pool, clubhouse, workout facility and walking path. Close to parks, shopping, Columubus Zoo and much more!



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4870676)