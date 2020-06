Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

BACKED TO BIG OPEN GREEN SPACE & PLAYGROUND. CUSTOM QUALITY BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IN DUBLIN. HUGE VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER W/EXQUISITE VANITY AREA BAY DR. POURED BASEMENT WALLS. SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY. GREAT HOME & IMMEDIATE PLAY AREA FOR FAMILY WITH YOUNG KIDS. TENANTS RIGHTS. PHOTOS ARE TAKEN WHEN PROPERTY WAS VACANT. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM JULY 1ST.