Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! Located on a cul de sac, within walking distance to bike paths, Perimeter Loop, several restaurants, Banks, Scottish Corners Elementary, and more! Easy access to RT 33 and HWY 270. Updates include, new paint interior and exterior, radon mitigation, stainless steel appliances, master bathroom remodel, carbon monoxide detectors, ceiling fixtures, and more! Enjoy the large rear deck and yard! Possession available August 9th!