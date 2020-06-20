6237 Muirloch Court S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Executive level 5 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage Muirfield home. Quiet, end of cul-de-sac location with no neighbors to the rear. Soaring two story foyer featuring crown molding and hardwood floors. New wood floors in great room. Freshly paited light gray. Features dining room, den, vaulted 2 story great room with a double sided fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. First floor master suite with large master bath suite. First floor laundry room and mudroom. Large 2nd floor bedrooms and a finished lower level featuring a billiards/ping pong hybrid table. Beautiful backyard with a large patio area for entertaining! Includes right to use Muirfield resident amenities! Hurry, this is a great property!