Dublin, OH
6237 Muirloch Court S
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

6237 Muirloch Court S

6237 Muirloch Court South · No Longer Available
Location

6237 Muirloch Court South, Dublin, OH 43017
Muirfield Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Executive level 5 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage Muirfield home. Quiet, end of cul-de-sac location with no neighbors to the rear. Soaring two story foyer featuring crown molding and hardwood floors. New wood floors in great room. Freshly paited light gray. Features dining room, den, vaulted 2 story great room with a double sided fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. First floor master suite with large master bath suite. First floor laundry room and mudroom. Large 2nd floor bedrooms and a finished lower level featuring a billiards/ping pong hybrid table. Beautiful backyard with a large patio area for entertaining! Includes right to use Muirfield resident amenities! Hurry, this is a great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have any available units?
6237 Muirloch Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6237 Muirloch Court S have?
Some of 6237 Muirloch Court S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6237 Muirloch Court S currently offering any rent specials?
6237 Muirloch Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 Muirloch Court S pet-friendly?
No, 6237 Muirloch Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S offer parking?
Yes, 6237 Muirloch Court S offers parking.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6237 Muirloch Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have a pool?
No, 6237 Muirloch Court S does not have a pool.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have accessible units?
No, 6237 Muirloch Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 Muirloch Court S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 Muirloch Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6237 Muirloch Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
