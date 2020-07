Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful furnished home available for rent near Tuttle Mall in Dublin, OH. This is a 2 bed 3 bath townhome with attached garage and basement as well



Close to Cardinal health, OCLC, Nationwide, downtown and other corporate centers (15 mins Drive)



Close to shopping malls, Indian stores and Giant Eagle is almost within the community



Available for rent immediately for full house or single room basis. Home comes with Washer and Dryer. Please contact Uma @203-551-1536