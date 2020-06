Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful one story home with a large great room, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings with views to the wooded preserve. Owners suite with on suite updated bathroom! Two additional bedrooms with full bath and first floor laundry. Lower level contains both rec room space and storage! Washer/Dryer remain. Move in: April 1, 2020.