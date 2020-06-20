All apartments in Dublin
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

5727 Passage Creek Drive

5727 Passage Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Passage Creek Dr, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2-Bed, 2 Full and 1 Half Bath end-unit condo in Dublin is ready for you! Three levels of living feature upgrades throughout, including easy-to-clean wood finish floors on the main level, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, and lighting upgrades on each level! The beautiful kitchen wows with granite, ultra-quiet dishwasher, and a breakfast bar next to the dining area. The living room opens to a spacious deck, where you can SEE The Goat and true walkability of the area! High-End Washer & Dryer are included and are found on the top level, along with the spacious Owners' Suite with TONS of closet space! The community features a pool, clubhouse, & so much more. 1-Car Attached Garage w/ add'l off-street spot. Close to Parks (inc. Dog Park!), I-270, & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have any available units?
5727 Passage Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have?
Some of 5727 Passage Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Passage Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Passage Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Passage Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Passage Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Passage Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 Passage Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5727 Passage Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5727 Passage Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 Passage Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 Passage Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 Passage Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
