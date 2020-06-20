5727 Passage Creek Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 2-Bed, 2 Full and 1 Half Bath end-unit condo in Dublin is ready for you! Three levels of living feature upgrades throughout, including easy-to-clean wood finish floors on the main level, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, and lighting upgrades on each level! The beautiful kitchen wows with granite, ultra-quiet dishwasher, and a breakfast bar next to the dining area. The living room opens to a spacious deck, where you can SEE The Goat and true walkability of the area! High-End Washer & Dryer are included and are found on the top level, along with the spacious Owners' Suite with TONS of closet space! The community features a pool, clubhouse, & so much more. 1-Car Attached Garage w/ add'l off-street spot. Close to Parks (inc. Dog Park!), I-270, & much more!