5467 Goose Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dublin home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage. First floor master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings and first floor laundry. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Additional storage available under the stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. 24 Hour Notice to Show. $1900 for 1 year lease. $1800 for 2 year lease. Available 7/6/19.