Dublin, OH
5467 Goose Falls Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

5467 Goose Falls Drive

5467 Goose Falls Dr
Location

5467 Goose Falls Dr, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dublin home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage. First floor master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings and first floor laundry. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Additional storage available under the stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. 24 Hour Notice to Show. $1900 for 1 year lease. $1800 for 2 year lease. Available 7/6/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have any available units?
5467 Goose Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have?
Some of 5467 Goose Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5467 Goose Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5467 Goose Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5467 Goose Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5467 Goose Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5467 Goose Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5467 Goose Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5467 Goose Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 5467 Goose Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5467 Goose Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5467 Goose Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5467 Goose Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
