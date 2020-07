Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

This spacious two story condo has all the amenities hard to please renters are looking for. The entry level is home to the open living area and spacious kitchen. On the second level you will find two spacious bedrooms and two full bath. The finished lower level adds extra living space and a half bath. This community offers access to the swimming pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and The Goat bar/restaurant. Once you see this amazing condo, you will want to call it home!