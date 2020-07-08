98 Tabilore Loop.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This large 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Olentangy School district. There is new flooring throughout, and freshly painted , ready to move into. In addition to the 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor there is also an office. In addition there is a large master bedroom, with 2 walk in closets. There is a full basement also. Qualifications include credit score over 675, household income over $6000/mo. No past evictions will be considered. Applications are taken only from our website at austenestates.com , with an application fee of $30 per adult. Inquires may be made at our office number of 614-467-4560.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.