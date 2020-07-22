All apartments in Delaware
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

96 Tabilore Loop

96 Tabilore Loop · No Longer Available
Location

96 Tabilore Loop, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Olentangy School district. There is new flooring throughout, and freshly painted , ready to move into. In addition to the 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor there is also an office. In addition there is a large master bedroom, with 2 walk in closets. There is a full basement also. Qualifications include credit score over 675, household income over $6000/mo. No past evictions will be considered. Applications are taken only from our website at austenestates.com , with an application fee of $30 per adult. Inquires may be made at our office number of 614-467-4560.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Tabilore Loop have any available units?
96 Tabilore Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
Is 96 Tabilore Loop currently offering any rent specials?
96 Tabilore Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Tabilore Loop pet-friendly?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop offer parking?
Yes, 96 Tabilore Loop offers parking.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop have a pool?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop does not have a pool.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop have accessible units?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Tabilore Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Tabilore Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
