The Reserve at Miller Farm

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per person, $50 married
Deposit: $300, $99 look and lease, $50 preferred employer/waitlist
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 deposit for one pet
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $25/per month for one pet or $35/month for two pets
restrictions: All pets must be spayed or neutered. Weight not to exceed 70 lbs. per pet. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Rentable storage unit, extra interior storage closet in most homes
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.