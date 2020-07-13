All apartments in Dayton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

The Reserve at Miller Farm

551 Shelbourne Ln · (760) 891-4250
Location

551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH 45458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8150207 · Avail. Sep 22

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 530103 · Avail. Sep 2

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 530104 · Avail. Aug 9

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 560205 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 607101 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 8130205 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Miller Farm.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Reserve at Miller Farm, a residence of unsurpassed quality and gracious living. This exceptional community is located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of southeast Dayton in Washington Township. Tucked away off state route 725, The Reserve is a peaceful retreat situated on 54 acres in a residential setting. Our unique and desirable location is convenient to the attractions of downtown Dayton, major employment centers, Interstate 675 and 75 and acclaimed Centerville schools. Call today for a tour of your new apartment home! Dayton - Centerville Apartments For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per person, $50 married
Deposit: $300, $99 look and lease, $50 preferred employer/waitlist
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 deposit for one pet
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $25/per month for one pet or $35/month for two pets
restrictions: All pets must be spayed or neutered. Weight not to exceed 70 lbs. per pet. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Rentable storage unit, extra interior storage closet in most homes
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Miller Farm have any available units?
The Reserve at Miller Farm has 20 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at Miller Farm have?
Some of The Reserve at Miller Farm's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Miller Farm currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Miller Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Miller Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Miller Farm is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Miller Farm offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Miller Farm offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Miller Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Reserve at Miller Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Miller Farm have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Miller Farm has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Miller Farm have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Miller Farm does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Miller Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Miller Farm has units with dishwashers.
