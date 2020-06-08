Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease. Featuring a large living room where you can wind down at the end of a long day, catching up on your favorite shows, or visit with family and friends as you show off your new home with pride. The eat-in kitchen features brand new, white cabinets, providing plenty of storage and helping to keep your counters clear, maximizing your meal prep area and keeping your kitchen tasks simple so that you can get back to enjoying your home. The large yard is ideal for summer BBQs where you can lounge in the shade or soak up the sun, just enjoying some fresh air and making the most of the end of summer. Call today to reserve your showing time while they are still available and start making this home your own!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4406-waymire-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.