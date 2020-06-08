All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 4406 Waymire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
4406 Waymire Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:56 AM

4406 Waymire Ave

4406 Waymire Avenue · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease. Featuring a large living room where you can wind down at the end of a long day, catching up on your favorite shows, or visit with family and friends as you show off your new home with pride. The eat-in kitchen features brand new, white cabinets, providing plenty of storage and helping to keep your counters clear, maximizing your meal prep area and keeping your kitchen tasks simple so that you can get back to enjoying your home. The large yard is ideal for summer BBQs where you can lounge in the shade or soak up the sun, just enjoying some fresh air and making the most of the end of summer. Call today to reserve your showing time while they are still available and start making this home your own!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/4406-waymire-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Waymire Ave have any available units?
4406 Waymire Ave has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
Is 4406 Waymire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Waymire Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Waymire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Waymire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave offer parking?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave have a pool?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave have accessible units?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Waymire Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4406 Waymire Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4406 Waymire Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive
Dayton, OH 45424
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms
Dayton Apartments with ParkingDayton Dog Friendly Apartments
Dayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity