2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600. Please contact us at 937-461-5422 or www.whitprop.com for more information or an appointment to see the property.



(RLNE5503428)