All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Find more places like 2008 Rossmoor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland Heights, OH
/
2008 Rossmoor Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2008 Rossmoor Rd

2008 Rossmoor Road · (614) 561-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256

*OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.com IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN APPLYING* Come see this charming Cleveland Heights 3-story side-by-side, steps from Cane Park . This 1500 sq.ft unit features 4 beds - 2 bath, newer appliances, garage parking, large porch, and beautiful built ins. The property also offers plentiful storage space. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal, owners responsible for lawn care. Dogs are welcome with an additional charge. All applicants must submit to a background / credit check, please email regarding application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126256
Property Id 126256

(RLNE5843280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have any available units?
2008 Rossmoor Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have?
Some of 2008 Rossmoor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Rossmoor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Rossmoor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Rossmoor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Rossmoor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Rossmoor Rd does offer parking.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Rossmoor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have a pool?
No, 2008 Rossmoor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have accessible units?
No, 2008 Rossmoor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Rossmoor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Rossmoor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Rossmoor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2008 Rossmoor Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland Heights 1 BedroomsCleveland Heights 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Heights Apartments with GarageCleveland Heights Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH
Avon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coventry Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity