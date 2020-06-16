2008 Rossmoor Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256



*OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.com IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN APPLYING* Come see this charming Cleveland Heights 3-story side-by-side, steps from Cane Park . This 1500 sq.ft unit features 4 beds - 2 bath, newer appliances, garage parking, large porch, and beautiful built ins. The property also offers plentiful storage space. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and snow removal, owners responsible for lawn care. Dogs are welcome with an additional charge. All applicants must submit to a background / credit check, please email regarding application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126256

