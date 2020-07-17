1410 Woodville Pike.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

This home is truly one of a kind! Outside you'll find a great deal of off street parking including space under the carport and a nice little patio. Entering through the back door into the mud room with washer/dryer hookups. A full bath is just ahead of you and to your right, one of the 3 bedrooms which a large walk-in closet and built-ins. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances, built-in china cabinets, and seating at the island. Spacious living room with wood burning stove and lots of natural light. Two more bedrooms flank the unique round bathroom with two separate vanities and lots of storage. This home does not have a basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Please no pets. Section 8 not accepted. Available immediately!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.