All apartments in Clermont County
Find more places like
1410 Woodville Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont County, OH
/
1410 Woodville Pike
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

1410 Woodville Pike

1410 Woodville Pike · (513) 817-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1410 Woodville Pike, Clermont County, OH 45150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
This home is truly one of a kind! Outside you'll find a great deal of off street parking including space under the carport and a nice little patio. Entering through the back door into the mud room with washer/dryer hookups. A full bath is just ahead of you and to your right, one of the 3 bedrooms which a large walk-in closet and built-ins. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances, built-in china cabinets, and seating at the island. Spacious living room with wood burning stove and lots of natural light. Two more bedrooms flank the unique round bathroom with two separate vanities and lots of storage. This home does not have a basement. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Please no pets. Section 8 not accepted. Available immediately!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1410 Woodville Pike have any available units?
1410 Woodville Pike has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Woodville Pike have?
Some of 1410 Woodville Pike's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Woodville Pike currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Woodville Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Woodville Pike pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont County.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Woodville Pike offers parking.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike have a pool?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike have accessible units?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Woodville Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Woodville Pike does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45103
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr
Batavia, OH 45103
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle
Milford, OH 45150
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr
Milford, OH 45150
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl
Cincinnati, OH 45255
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr
Milford, OH 45150
Waterbury
4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road
Cincinnati, OH 45255
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr
Goshen, OH 45122

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYForestville, OHMilford, OHSharonville, OHKenwood, OHCold Spring, KYSouth Lebanon, OHFour Bridges, OHBeckett Ridge, OHFort Thomas, KYNorwood, OHDayton, KYWoodlawn, OHSouthgate, KYMonroe, OHBellevue, KYWilder, KYIndependence, KYForest Park, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton