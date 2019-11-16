All apartments in Circleville
Circleville, OH
727 S Court Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

727 S Court Street

727 South Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom495/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S Court Street have any available units?
727 S Court Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Circleville, OH.
Is 727 S Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 S Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 S Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Circleville.
Does 727 S Court Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 S Court Street does offer parking.
Does 727 S Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S Court Street have a pool?
No, 727 S Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 S Court Street have accessible units?
No, 727 S Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 S Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 S Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
