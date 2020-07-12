45 Apartments for rent in Centerville, OH with parking
Welcome to Centerville! This small Ohio suburb has plenty to offer in small town charm and suburban amenities. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the home of your dreams.
Centerville is located about ten miles south of Dayton, adjacent to the upscale suburb of Kettering. Because of its close proximity to Dayton and the Dayton Mall, you’ll find plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the many chain stores, bars and restaurants located throughout the city.
Additionally, the historic city center, or the “Heart of Centerville,” is in the small downtown area and has a number of quaint old shops and restaurants, if you’re more into locally owned establishments with tons of character.
Centerville has great public schools and a fantastic library, with tons of community- and family-oriented activities. If you’re a young single moving to the area, don’t worry! Unlike many other upscale Dayton suburbs, Centerville’s got a decent community of young people who commute into the city for work.
If Centerville has one downfall, it’s that rents are pretty high for the region. Safety and amenities come with a high price tag, after all. However, with some time and effort you can occasionally find great cheap apartments in some of the farther-flung portions of town. Additionally, traffic can be a bit of a hassle during weekday rush hours into and out of Dayton.
If you’re looking for older homes in a highly walkable, quaint neighborhood, then the “Heart of Centerville” will be your bag. You can occasionally find adorable apartments for rent in this area in mixed-use buildings, old houses that have been converted to duplexes and the occasional rental home. Two bedrooms here generally range from $600 to $800.
Just east of the city center you’ll find some great new development in varied communities. To the northeast, there are tons of apartment rentals and complexes offering everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. The larger complexes frequently offer amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. To the southeast, past the large and well-regarded Centerville High School, you’ll find a more settled community with the occasional apartment rental and rental home available. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700 to $900 a month.
Northwest of the city center, you’ll find another pocket of new developments with nice amenities. Because of the proximity to the Dayton Mall, this area has tons of access to shopping and dining in the sprawl growing out of the mall area. Two bedrooms here are similarly priced to communities in the northwest of town.
With a great, diverse rental market, you can usually find furnished apartments for rent, as well as landlords and management companies that offer short-term lease options. Additionally, many apartment rentals are pet friendly, you may just have to pay a nominal pet deposit.
So welcome to Centerville! Enjoy all that this Dayton suburb has to offer! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Centerville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.