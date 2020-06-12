/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centerville, OH
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
27 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.
Results within 1 mile of Centerville
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Results within 5 miles of Centerville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$881
1000 sqft
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
$
70 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$877
1037 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
275 Medford St
275 Medford Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath garden style apartment with new flooring. Within walking distance of the University of Dayton, located off of Stewart st. Ample parking off street, shared coin-op laundry on site, includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 10 miles of Centerville
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
