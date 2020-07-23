All apartments in Butler County
7571 Twin Oaks
7571 Twin Oaks · (937) 419-0088
Location

7571 Twin Oaks, Butler County, OH 45042

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 4521 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in love with this 4,521 sq. ft. sprawling estate setting on 1.29 acres in a Cul-De-Sac within Madison School District!Â  6 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms & 6 car garage spaces!Â  First floor Master with large Master Bath, 9 Ft. Ceilings.Â  Formal Dining Room and Large Family Room; Separate Library/Study with French Doors.Â  Upscale Kitchen with plenty of cupboard/counter space, built in stove range and dishwasher; Bright and airy Breakfast Nook; Enclosed room with wood-burner for those cozy winter nights.Â  Finished basementÂ with 2 bedrooms and bathroom.Â  Plenty of storage space with shelving alreadyÂ provided.Â  Gorgeous In-Law Suite with separate entrance!Â  Full Front Porch, Covered Patio, Paver Fire-Pit, Fenced Yard.Â  Sorry no pets!Â  Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

