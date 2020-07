7571 Twin Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher garage range patio / balcony

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love with this 4,521 sq. ft. sprawling estate setting on 1.29 acres in a Cul-De-Sac within Madison School District! 6 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms & 6 car garage spaces! First floor Master with large Master Bath, 9 Ft. Ceilings. Formal Dining Room and Large Family Room; Separate Library/Study with French Doors. Upscale Kitchen with plenty of cupboard/counter space, built in stove range and dishwasher; Bright and airy Breakfast Nook; Enclosed room with wood-burner for those cozy winter nights. Finished basement with 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Plenty of storage space with shelving already provided. Gorgeous In-Law Suite with separate entrance! Full Front Porch, Covered Patio, Paver Fire-Pit, Fenced Yard. Sorry no pets! Schedule your showing today!

