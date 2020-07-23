7571 Twin Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love with this 4,521 sq. ft. sprawling estate setting on 1.29 acres in a Cul-De-Sac within Madison School District!Â 6 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms & 6 car garage spaces!Â First floor Master with large Master Bath, 9 Ft. Ceilings.Â Formal Dining Room and Large Family Room; Separate Library/Study with French Doors.Â Upscale Kitchen with plenty of cupboard/counter space, built in stove range and dishwasher; Bright and airy Breakfast Nook; Enclosed room with wood-burner for those cozy winter nights.Â Finished basementÂ with 2 bedrooms and bathroom.Â Plenty of storage space with shelving alreadyÂ provided.Â Gorgeous In-Law Suite with separate entrance!Â Full Front Porch, Covered Patio, Paver Fire-Pit, Fenced Yard.Â Sorry no pets!Â Schedule your showing today!

