Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Intriguing opportunity for one privileged family to live in an exceptional noted neighborhood of Bratenahl. Second floor caretaker's

quarters in restored carriage house of the Hanna Estate. Access to private courtyard through original stalls. Intriguing -

unconventional, flexible space!! Rare opportunity to live in the gated community of Newport with private beach on Lake Erie and

Shoreby Club privileges. Shoreby Club monthly fee included in rental.