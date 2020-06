Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally Remodeled in 2020, Really Totally, Awesome, You Newer See Any-other Like This One, Modern, Italian Inspired Design. Open and Airy, End Unit w/Attached Garage. New Kitchen w/SS appliances and Huge Island, Bathrooms, Mechanics, Floors ( HWF, LVP, Carpets), Lights and Much Much Moore. Must See! WBFP. Study/Flex Room in the LL. Owner-Agent