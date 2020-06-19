1936 Wilene Drive.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park. Cardinal Hill Pool sits just on the other side of the park and access to the Beavercreek Creekside Trail is just minutes away. The home boasts new luxury vinyl plank throughout most of the main floor, fresh paint and a large updated kitchen. Two living spaces on the main floor and a third down in the finished basement. Laundry and mudroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus a master suite. All with fresh paint. Don't miss out on this gem in Beavercreek.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1936-wilene-dr-dayton-oh-45432-usa/5d8559c0-5491-413f-bf27-9098c94c3d67



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5824431)