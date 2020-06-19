All apartments in Beavercreek
Find more places like
1936 Wilene Drive.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1936 Wilene Drive

1936 Wilene Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park. Cardinal Hill Pool sits just on the other side of the park and access to the Beavercreek Creekside Trail is just minutes away. The home boasts new luxury vinyl plank throughout most of the main floor, fresh paint and a large updated kitchen. Two living spaces on the main floor and a third down in the finished basement. Laundry and mudroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus a master suite. All with fresh paint. Don't miss out on this gem in Beavercreek.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1936-wilene-dr-dayton-oh-45432-usa/5d8559c0-5491-413f-bf27-9098c94c3d67

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5824431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1936 Wilene Drive have any available units?
1936 Wilene Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1936 Wilene Drive have?
Some of 1936 Wilene Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Wilene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Wilene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Wilene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Wilene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beavercreek.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Wilene Drive does offer parking.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Wilene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1936 Wilene Drive has a pool.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive have accessible units?
No, 1936 Wilene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Wilene Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Wilene Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1936 Wilene Drive has units with air conditioning.

