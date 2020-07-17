All apartments in Beavercreek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1684 Countryside Drive

1684 Countryside Drive · (855) 351-0683
Location

1684 Countryside Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 full bath home in Beavercreek! Large, renovated kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and apron sink. Both bathrooms have been renovated. The home has been recently painted in neutral colors and has newer carpet. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the light-filled morning room with view of the large, private back yard. Yard is partially fenced and lined with trees. The front yard boasts beautiful landscaping, two car garage and additional parking. Minutes to WPAFB, popular shopping and restaurants and major highways.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1684-countryside-dr-dayton-oh-45432-usa/35a6ad58-48d1-46ef-8241-1b9240846dba

(RLNE5910152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1684 Countryside Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1684 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1684 Countryside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1684 Countryside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 1684 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1684 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1684 Countryside Drive has units with air conditioning.
