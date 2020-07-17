1684 Countryside Drive

Amenities

Check out this beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 full bath home in Beavercreek! Large, renovated kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and apron sink. Both bathrooms have been renovated. The home has been recently painted in neutral colors and has newer carpet. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the light-filled morning room with view of the large, private back yard. Yard is partially fenced and lined with trees. The front yard boasts beautiful landscaping, two car garage and additional parking. Minutes to WPAFB, popular shopping and restaurants and major highways.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1684-countryside-dr-dayton-oh-45432-usa/35a6ad58-48d1-46ef-8241-1b9240846dba



